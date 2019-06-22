UrduPoint.com
Tilal City Named Best Infrastructure Project

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 10:15 PM

Tilal City named Best Infrastructure Project

Tilal Properties, a developer of residential complexes and freehold projects in the Emirate of Sharjah, has recently been honoured with the "Best Infrastructure Project" Award for its project 'Tilal City', by the Arabian Business Magazine

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) Tilal Properties, a developer of residential complexes and freehold projects in the Emirate of Sharjah, has recently been honoured with the "Best Infrastructure Project" Award for its project ‘Tilal City’, by the Arabian business Magazine.

Located on Emirates Road (E611) with Sharjah International Airport just 10km away and the border of Dubai within 2km, Tilal City is the first joint residential-cum-commercial development between the Emirate’s government and private sector.

"Tilal City is one of the first multi-use freehold projects in the Emirate of Sharjah that can be described now as one of the most dynamic and viable projects in the middle East, given the availability of investment opportunities and profitable returns it’s providing to investors in an emirate that has emphatically proved to be a safe haven for Emirati and foreign investors alike," said Khalifa Al Shaibani, Director-General, Tilal Properties.

Al Shaibani noted that real estate transactions worth AED5.2 billion were recorded in Sharjah in the first three months of 2019, citing official statistics released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

A total of 13,195 transactions have been completed, including 1,131 sales deals in 122 areas covering a space of 10 million square feet in Q1-2019, according to the official data released for March quarter.

Tilal Properties revealed that the construction work of 110 ready-to-move-in apartments have been completed, with many of the Tilal City’s landowners having already embarked on the construction of their residential units, including villas and townhouses.

