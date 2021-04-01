Tolerance, Health, Food Security and Consular Affairs, focal points on Day 4 of MoFAIC’s Ambassadors’ Forum

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) The fourth day of the 15th Forum of Ambassadors and Representatives of Diplomatic Missions abroad kicked off with a speech by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence on "The UAE, home of tolerance, coexistence and openness".

The minister gave an overview of the UAE’s position as an incubator of the values of tolerance, peace, safety, and multiculturalism.

Considering the new reality imposed by the global Covid-19 pandemic, which shed light on the key role of the health sector and its essential sustainability, the forum also featured a panel held remotely on "Health in the UAE after (Covid-19), with Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the health sector in the UAE and Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Health Authority Abu Dhabi.

The forum also featured a session with Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, on "The future of food security in the UAE."

The fourth day of the forum concluded with a talk by Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. He gave an overview of the latest developments in services provided to UAE nationals and consular services provided by the Ministry, and reviewed a set of plans in the pipeline, aiming to enhance mechanisms in place in the consular sector.

Held annually in Abu Dhabi as part of the Ministry’s keenness to foster interaction between ministers, officials, UAE ambassadors and representatives abroad, the forum aims to promote the exchange of views on regional and international developments while enhancing the effectiveness of the UAE’s foreign policy.