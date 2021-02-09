Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received at his palace Bakhtiar Ibrahimov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the ambassador of Uzbekistan and exchanged talks about the outstanding friendship between the UAE and his country, stressing the importance of boosting cooperation between the two friendly countries in all sectors.

Sheikh Nahyan and the Uzbek ambassador discussed bilateral relations along with means to strengthen cooperation in spreading the values of tolerance, peace, acceptance and the principles of human brotherhood for the good of all humanity.

He said that the wise leadership of the UAE is keen on consolidating the principles of human brotherhood and spreading the values of peace, tolerance, coexistence and love among human beings to bring prosperity and development to humanity as a whole.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan are becoming more solid and developed thanks to the support of the two countries’ leaderships.

For his part, the ambassador emphasised his country's keenness to enhance cooperation with the UAE in the interests of the two friendly countries.

He praised the role of the UAE and its global pioneering efforts in laying the foundations for peace, tolerance and coexistence by launching initiatives aimed at promoting stability and prosperity worldwide.