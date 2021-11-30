UrduPoint.com

Top Swimmers Vying At 15th Edition Of The FINA World Swimming In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:15 AM

Top swimmers vying at 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi will welcome the best swimmers in the globe for a six-day show between December 16 - 21 for the 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming Championships, according to a statement by the Abu Dhabi sports Council.

The competition will take place in the iconic Etihad Arena, which for the occasion will be transformed into a 25m temporary pool. Further, an Aquatics Festival will now take place in parallel with the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) which will feature three additional FINA disciplines (diving, high diving and open water).

Yas Island will host the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) as well as the FINA High Diving Qualifier, the ultimate leg of the FINA/CNSG Marathon Swim World Series 2021, a brand new Open Water Swimming Mixed Relay and a FINA Diving Team Exhibition.

The FINA High Diving event will serve as the final qualifying event for the 19th FINA World Championships, scheduled to take place in Fukuoka (JPN) in May 2022.

The FINA Diving Team Exhibition, meanwhile, will feature a Mixed Team event, with those alternating dives from 3m springboard and 10m platform.

The final leg of the annual circuit of the FINA/CNSG Marathon Swim World Series will see competitors complete a 10km race, while an innovative Mixed Relay event will be staged for the first time ever. In the Mixed Relay, each team’s four competitors (two male and two female) will be challenged with completing a 1500m swim for a total of 6km.

With the new competitions added to what was already an action-packed swimming schedule, the event will represent a true aquatics celebration right in the heart of Yas Island.

The United Arab Emirates will play host to the prestigious short-course showcase for the second time, after a successful edition in 2010 in Dubai, while Hangzhou (CHN) and Windsor (CAN) hosted the two previous editions in 2018 and 2016 respectively. Check the LOC website for more details about the venue, tickets and visa queries.

Related Topics

World Sports Water Dubai Abu Dhabi Marathon Windsor Hangzhou Fukuoka Male United Arab Emirates May December Visa 2016 2018 Event From Best Race

Recent Stories

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

23 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

23 minutes ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

53 minutes ago
 Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of nationa ..

Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of national language movies

45 minutes ago
 France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration ..

France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration - Minister

45 minutes ago
 US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising In ..

US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising Interest Rates Concern - Realtor ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.