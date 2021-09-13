Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) HRH Prince Turki Al Faisal, Founder and Trustee of the King Faisal Foundation and Chairman of the King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies, will be the guest of honour at the 10th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), where he will deliver a keynote address during the opening ceremony on 26th September, 2021.

The two-day forum will run under the theme, "Historic lessons, Future ambitions", at Sharjah Expo Centre.

Al Faisal boasts extensive experience in government communications regionally and internationally and is a leading figure supporting the Arab and Islamic cultures. He also dedicates himself to furthering regional causes on global platforms. He has held several important posts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and received numerous awards and honorary degrees.

His participation in the IGCF 2021 aligns with the forum's goal to learn from leading Arab visionaries and thinkers and benefit from their vast experience.

The 10th edition of the IGCF, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), brings together 79 communication experts from 11 Arab and foreign countries to discuss innovative crisis management mechanisms and determine the future of government communication.

Featuring an extensive agenda, the forum highlights include 31 events featuring seven panel discussions, five inspirational talks, seven training workshops, and 12 interactive programmes that focus on the historical experience of government communication, discuss its current realities, and envision its future on regional and international levels ten years after the inaugural edition of the forum.