UAE A Model For Countries That Want To Enter Age Of Modern Nuclear Power, Says Former IAEA DG

Mon 03rd August 2020

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age of modern nuclear power, says former IAEA DG

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) Hans Blix, Director-General Emeritus of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, has said that the starting of operations at Abu Dhabi's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant demonstrates to the world how doable it is to shift to environmentally-friendly alternatives to generate power.

"The start-up of the first of four units of the Barakh nuclear power plant sends a strong signal to the electricity hungry world that reliable power can be generated at viable cost and without greenhouse gases and added risk of global warming," said Blix, who is also the former Chairman of the International Advisory board of the Barakah project, in a statement on the occasion.

"I take joy in congratulating the people and government of Abu Dhabi for turning to modern science and technology for development," he added.

"The prudent and professional way I have seen the project pursued by the government and the responsible organisations inspires respect and confidence. They have made full use of the world’s extensive nuclear experience – from the knowledge of the Korean constructors to advice, reviews and services by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the World Association of Nuclear Operators and others.

"In doing so they have also created a model for other countries that want to enter the age of modern nuclear power," he concluded.

