Open Menu

UAE A Renewed Source Of Inspiration In Providing Global Charitable And Humanitarian Work: Sultan Bin Tahnoon

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 10:45 PM

UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing global charitable and humanitarian work: Sultan bin Tahnoon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2023) Ahead of World Humanitarian Day on 19th August, Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, reinforced the government’s commitment to build on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founder, and continue to provide much needed humanitarian assistance to people around the world.

He stated that “the UAE government, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will continue to uphold the strong values of Sheikh Zayed that he instilled in us."

He also added Sheikh Zayed is a role model for Emiratis and expats, who proudly call the UAE their home – no matter their race, gender, colour or religion, adding that "he will always remain a prominent figure in the country’s history.”

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon also emphasised that the UAE is now one of the top global countries that are stepping forward swiftly to contribute to humanitarian and relief work around the world with the nation established as the largest donor of foreign humanitarian aid.

He praised the government’s fast response of providing humanitarian aid during the COVID-19 pandemic with many people from countries around the world benefitting from much needed supplies and resources that helped them in their everyday lives.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan also said the UAE's assistance to people affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria at the beginning of this year, was another example that reflects Sheikh Zayed’s vision. In addition to sending search and rescue teams, the UAE sent a significant amount of food and medical supplies, as part of the “Gallant Knight / 2” operation.

These efforts reflect Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian approach, which will always remain a renewed source of inspiration for those in charge of charitable and humanitarian work in the whole world, he said.

Related Topics

Earthquake World Syria UAE Expats August National University From Government Top Race

Recent Stories

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in susta ..

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in sustainability and facing climate c ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

2 hours ago
 Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

2 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

2 hours ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

3 hours ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

4 hours ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

5 hours ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

5 hours ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

5 hours ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East