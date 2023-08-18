UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing global charitable and humanitarian work: Sultan bin Tahnoon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2023) Ahead of World Humanitarian Day on 19th August, Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, reinforced the government’s commitment to build on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founder, and continue to provide much needed humanitarian assistance to people around the world.

He stated that “the UAE government, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will continue to uphold the strong values of Sheikh Zayed that he instilled in us."

He also added Sheikh Zayed is a role model for Emiratis and expats, who proudly call the UAE their home – no matter their race, gender, colour or religion, adding that "he will always remain a prominent figure in the country’s history.”

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon also emphasised that the UAE is now one of the top global countries that are stepping forward swiftly to contribute to humanitarian and relief work around the world with the nation established as the largest donor of foreign humanitarian aid.

He praised the government’s fast response of providing humanitarian aid during the COVID-19 pandemic with many people from countries around the world benefitting from much needed supplies and resources that helped them in their everyday lives.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan also said the UAE's assistance to people affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria at the beginning of this year, was another example that reflects Sheikh Zayed’s vision. In addition to sending search and rescue teams, the UAE sent a significant amount of food and medical supplies, as part of the “Gallant Knight / 2” operation.

These efforts reflect Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian approach, which will always remain a renewed source of inspiration for those in charge of charitable and humanitarian work in the whole world, he said.