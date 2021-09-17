BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2021) Saeed Abdullah Saif Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Argentina, has discussed with Felipe Solá, Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, a number of issues of common interest and ways of enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Buenos Aires, touched upon means to further develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and investment sectors.

During the meeting, Felipe Solá highlighted the role of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development in helping develop a number of infrastructure projects across various Argentinian provinces.

The two sides also discussed latest regional and international developments and exchanged views on topics of common interest. In this context, Ambassador Al Qamzi said that the UAE’s vision is based on cooperation, tolerance and prosperity.

The meeting also touched on Argentina’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the anticipated high-level visits by Argentinian top officials to the UAE, including a visit by President Alberto Fernández.

The two sides also discussed various ways of developing bilateral relations and enhancing the level of cooperation between the two countries.