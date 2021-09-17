UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador, Argentina's Foreign Affairs Minister Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 08:45 PM

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Foreign Affairs Minister discuss cooperation

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2021) Saeed Abdullah Saif Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Argentina, has discussed with Felipe Solá, Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, a number of issues of common interest and ways of enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Buenos Aires, touched upon means to further develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and investment sectors.

During the meeting, Felipe Solá highlighted the role of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development in helping develop a number of infrastructure projects across various Argentinian provinces.

The two sides also discussed latest regional and international developments and exchanged views on topics of common interest. In this context, Ambassador Al Qamzi said that the UAE’s vision is based on cooperation, tolerance and prosperity.

The meeting also touched on Argentina’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the anticipated high-level visits by Argentinian top officials to the UAE, including a visit by President Alberto Fernández.

The two sides also discussed various ways of developing bilateral relations and enhancing the level of cooperation between the two countries.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Buenos Aires Argentina 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children ..

59 seconds ago
 World on 'catastrophic' path to 2.7C warming: UN c ..

World on 'catastrophic' path to 2.7C warming: UN chief

34 minutes ago
 I.Coast to try more than 40 police for graft

I.Coast to try more than 40 police for graft

34 minutes ago
 DC declares local holiday on Urs of Shah Inayat Sh ..

DC declares local holiday on Urs of Shah Inayat Shaheed

38 minutes ago
 Guterres Tells Sputnik UN Must Engage With Taliban

Guterres Tells Sputnik UN Must Engage With Taliban

38 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 198353 cusecs water

IRSA releases 198353 cusecs water

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.