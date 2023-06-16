UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador Meets Ministers Of Economy & Finance And Foreign Affairs Of Republic Of Benin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 08:00 PM

UAE Ambassador meets Ministers of Economy &amp; Finance and Foreign Affairs of Republic of Benin

PORTO-NOVO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) Mohammed Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, met Romuald Wadagni, Minister of State for Economy and Finance, and Olushegun Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday, June 14, at the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Cotonou, Benin, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.

Al Kaabi and Wadagni discussed the development of economic, trade and investment relations between the UAE and Benin, as well as enhancing economic partnerships by exploring further areas of cooperation.

The two sides agreed to strengthen economic and financial cooperation between the two countries to develop collaboration and partnerships to boost constructive cooperation in the future.

Al Kaabi met with Bakari to congratulate him on the assumption of his duties at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed with him the latest developments of mutual interest.

Related Topics

UAE Cotonou Benin June

Recent Stories

Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair ..

Sharjah Pavilion at Seoul International Book Fair hosts artistic and creative wo ..

18 minutes ago
 Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Eco ..

Sinaha Platform participates in St. Petersburg Economic Forum 2023

18 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

Fujairah Crown Prince meets ERC delegation

33 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and ..

UAE President meets with Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and tours UAE pavilion at St. Pete ..

33 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects ongoing construction work of ..

Commissioner inspects ongoing construction work of Storm Drain

17 minutes ago
 RAKEZ highlights lucrative business opportunities ..

RAKEZ highlights lucrative business opportunities for Indian investors expanding ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.