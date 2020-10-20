UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual session on 'Zayed Ambitious Mission'

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan took part in a virtual session, themed "Zayed’s Ambitious Mission", which was organised here by the UAE Embassy here, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and Bahrain's National Space Science Authority (NSSA).

The Bahraini King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa participated in the session along with Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi in addition to over 300 attendees.

The UAE ambassador underscored the privileged relations binding the two countries across all fronts, noting that the bilateral relations are steadily growing thanks to the support of the two nations' leadership.

"The UAE boasts a future-oriented strategy in the field of space and Zayed’s Ambitious Mission to the International Space Station came as a historic step that has crowned the determination of our wise leadership to deliver the future for the generations to come," he added.

Sheikh Nasser stressed the importance of the session which he said would usher in future horizons for space science, commending the UAE strides which "represent a source of pride for Arab and Islamic nations."

He underscored the significance of investing in youth and in future sciences, and pursuing scientific excellence and space exploration.

Sheikh Nasser praised the UAE success in overcoming difficulties, despite the current circumstances the world is going through, hailing its successful space strides, encouraged by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.