UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador To Bahrain Participates In Virtual Session On 'Zayed Ambitious Mission'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual session on 'Zayed Ambitious Mission'

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan took part in a virtual session, themed "Zayed’s Ambitious Mission", which was organised here by the UAE Embassy here, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and Bahrain's National Space Science Authority (NSSA).

The Bahraini King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa participated in the session along with Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi in addition to over 300 attendees.

The UAE ambassador underscored the privileged relations binding the two countries across all fronts, noting that the bilateral relations are steadily growing thanks to the support of the two nations' leadership.

"The UAE boasts a future-oriented strategy in the field of space and Zayed’s Ambitious Mission to the International Space Station came as a historic step that has crowned the determination of our wise leadership to deliver the future for the generations to come," he added.

Sheikh Nasser stressed the importance of the session which he said would usher in future horizons for space science, commending the UAE strides which "represent a source of pride for Arab and Islamic nations."

He underscored the significance of investing in youth and in future sciences, and pursuing scientific excellence and space exploration.

Sheikh Nasser praised the UAE success in overcoming difficulties, despite the current circumstances the world is going through, hailing its successful space strides, encouraged by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Rashid Bahrain All Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches the &quot;Joud&quot; ..

16 minutes ago

Etihad operates maiden commercial passenger flight ..

31 minutes ago

UAE renews its continued commitment to supporting ..

31 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Highe ..

1 hour ago

Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, re ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 4th edition of Tole ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.