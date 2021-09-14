UrduPoint.com

UAE Ambassador To Brazil Receives 'Order Of Merit'

Tue 14th September 2021

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The Superior Military Court of Brazil has awarded Saleh Ahmad Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, the National Order of Merit during a ceremony held at the Court in the capital, Brasilia, to celebrate the 213th anniversary of its establishment.

Present during the ceremony were the Court’s President, Marcus Vinicius Oliveira Dos Santos, members of the court, and a number of armed forces officers.

The Ambassador was conferred the Order in recognition of the UAE's outstanding achievements at all levels, as well as its distinguished endeavours in building friendship and cooperative relations with Brazil due to the efforts made by senior officials in both countries in recent years.

On this occasion, the UAE Ambassador congratulated the wise leadership on the achievements made by the country and its people during the past fifty years. He said that the country’s efforts culminated in the adoption of the UAE's 10 Principles for the Next 50 Years.

The 10 principles, he added, act as guidelines for all UAE institutions as the country approaches a new phase of development over the next 50 years.

