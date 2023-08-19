Open Menu

UAE Ambassador To Indonesia Meets President Of East Timor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia meets President of East Timor

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2023) Abdulla Salem Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN, met with José Ramos-Horta, President of East Timor.

The meeting took place during President Ramos-Horta's visit to Indonesia in the presence of a number of senior figures, key officials and ambassadors.

In his welcoming speech, Al Dhaheri conveyed to the President of East Timor the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of East Timor.

For his part, President Ramos-Horta conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

President Ramos-Horta described his county's relations with the UAE as "exceptional and witnessing notable development", adding that he looks forward to enhancing cooperation in various economic, investment and trade fields.

Al Dhaheri emphasised the cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, and their collaboration in addressing global challenges, including in the field of climate change, particularly with the UAE hosting COP28 in November this year.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ties between the UAE and East Timor and ways to develop them to meet the aspirations of the two nations and peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Visit Rashid Salem Progress Indonesia East Timor November Government Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew ..

Dubai Municipality assigns integrated rescue crew across emirate beaches

47 minutes ago
 UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness ..

UAE President, Prime Minister of Ethiopia witness signing of bilateral MoUs, agr ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE President attends inauguration of Water and En ..

UAE President attends inauguration of Water and Energy Exhibition during Ethiopi ..

48 minutes ago
 Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enrich ..

Emirati companies operating in Ethiopia are enriching bilateral relations: Humai ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing g ..

UAE a renewed source of inspiration in providing global charitable and humanitar ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in susta ..

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations and efforts in sustainability and facing climate c ..

1 hour ago
UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

3 hours ago
 Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

3 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

3 hours ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

4 hours ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

5 hours ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East