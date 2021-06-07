UAE Ambassador to UK visits University of Reading

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, the UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK), visited the Department of Meteorology at the University of Reading.

During the visit, he was briefed about the concepts of rain enhancement using electricity by Giles Harrison, Professor of Atmospheric Physics, as well as by the winner of the second scholarship of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science.

Belhoul was received by Robert Van de Noort, Vice Chancellor of the University, Paul Inman, Pro-Vice Chancellor, and other professors.

He was briefed by the department's professors on an overview of the university’s related project, which is being carried out with the support of experts and specialists from the National Centre of Meteorology, the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, and several local and international research institutions, including the University of Reading and the University of Bath.

Alia Al Mazrouei, Director of the Programme, said that Ambassador Belhoul’s visit to the University of Reading aims to explore one of the projects supported by the programme, underscoring the significant attention of the UAE’s leadership and state officials to scientific research and scientists, most notably in areas involving strategic resources, such as water.

"The programme’s significant support for scientists awarded its scholarship highlights its keenness to promote cooperation and joint action during all phases of their leading scientific research to harmonise their work with the programme’s goal of addressing the critical challenge of water security," she added.

The National Centre of Meteorology launched a project in March aimed at studying the effectiveness of electrical charging in modifying cloud droplet behaviour in the UAE environment.