UAE Announces 1,078 New COVID-19 Cases, 857 Recoveries, Two Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 1,078 new COVID-19 cases, 857 recoveries, two deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced Saturday that it conducted 98,168 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,078 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 90,618.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 411.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 857 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,676.

