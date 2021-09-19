UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 391 New COVID-19 Cases, 505 Recoveries, 2 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 368,242 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 391 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 732,690.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,075.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 505 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 724,446.

Related Topics

UAE Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination ..

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination in specialty coffee

31 minutes ago
 Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

1 hour ago
 India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police receives international recognitio ..

Abu Dhabi Police receives international recognition for organisational resilienc ..

1 hour ago
 MBRCGI launches permanent educational space at Dub ..

MBRCGI launches permanent educational space at Dubai’s Emirates Towers

2 hours ago
 CBUAE publishes report on emergent COVID-19 financ ..

CBUAE publishes report on emergent COVID-19 financial sector risks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.