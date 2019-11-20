UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, three refueling aircraft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The UAE Armed Forces will buy two GlobalEye airborne early warning and control, AEW&C, aircraft and other three Aerial refueling aircraft.

Major-General Ishaq Saleh Al Blooshi, Deputy Executive Director of the Military Committee of Dubai Airshow 2019, confirmed at the show daily briefing that the UAE Armed Forces will buy two additional GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft (G 6000 - SRSS) from the Swedish aerospace firm Saab and three Aerial Refueling Tanker aircraft A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (330MRTT) from Airbus.

The plans to buy these aerial technology systems are in sync with the UAE leadership's vision to provide the most advanced military systems for the Armed Forces in order to enhance and upgrade their capabilities to reach the advanced level of modern armies in the world.