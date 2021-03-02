UrduPoint.com
UAE Cabinet Appoints Saeed Abdullah As FDSC Secretary-General

Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:30 PM

UAE Cabinet appoints Saeed Abdullah as FDSC Secretary-General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved a resolution appointing Dr. Saeed Abdullah as Secretary-General of the Federal Demographic Structure Council (FDSC).

The resolution is part of the efforts to promote the role of federal government institutions, raise their efficiency, upgrade the government administrative system and provide the best services.

Dr. Abdullah is an expert in demographic and productivity structures, strategic operations, economic development, business economics, labour, demographics, social policies, immigration and recruitment. During his work at the FDSC, he was appointed the Acting Secretary-General in 2018 and was previously the Assistant Secretary-General for Policies and Research Division from 2013 to 2018.

From 2011 to 2018, he was the Director of the "National Programme for Productivity Improvement."

Dr. Abdullah has a PhD in Information and Operations Management from the Mays Business school at the University of Texas, as well as a master’s degree in Administrative Sciences from the University of Miami, and a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Toledo University in the US.

The FDSC was established in 2009 to study citizen demographics and social and economic characteristics in a comprehensive academic manner. It cooperated with all relevant departments and authorities in drafting an overall methodology to address demographical issues and find suitable solutions that meet the requirements of national sustainable development and demographic policy, as well as to strengthen the role of citizens and preserve national identity.

