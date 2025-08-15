American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37

(@Abdulla99267510)

Haley McNeff was a champion bodybuilder at the local level and also worked as a nutritionist and health coach, promoting fitness and wellness

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2025) American bodybuilder and fitness coach Haley McNeff has passed away suddenly at the age of 37, according to local media reports.

Haley McNeff was a champion bodybuilder at the local level and also worked as a nutritionist and health coach, promoting fitness and wellness.

The exact cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

Fans and followers took to social media to express their grief over her untimely passing.

The reports showed that McNeff had completed her graduation and had planned to pursue further studies in psychology after her retirement from competitive bodybuilding.

Her sudden death followed a pattern seen in recent years, as several young bodybuilders have also died unexpectedly at a young age.