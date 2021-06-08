UAE claim crucial three points from Thailand

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) The UAE secured an emphatic 3-1 win against Thailand in Group G of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 on Monday, at Zabeel Stadium here.

The valuable result sees the UAE harvest 12 points in second place, only two behind leaders Vietnam, with Thailand third place on nine points. The UAE will play Indonesia in four days' time, while Thailand have to wait till June 15 to meet Malaysia.

Thanks to the dear win, the group hosts now take hold of their fate in the group that had featured fierce competition between the top four sides.

The Emirati opener was scored by Caio Canedo after14 minutes. Shortly after the half-hour mark, Fabio Lima doubled the scoring after heading the ball into the net.

Ten minutes into the second period of play, Thainland's Mueanta lashed into Ali Khaseif’s net to make it 2-1.

Substitute Mohammad Juma added the Whites' third late into injury time, when he pounced on a pass inside the area, firing into the bottom corner to make it 3-1.