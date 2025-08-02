- Home
- Middle East
- UAE conducts 60th airdrop of aid under Birds of Goodness Operation, delivers 22 medical trucks into ..
UAE Conducts 60th Airdrop Of Aid Under Birds Of Goodness Operation, Delivers 22 Medical Trucks Into Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 06:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2025) GAZA, 2nd August, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates continues its dedicated humanitarian efforts to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Today, the UAE carried out the 60th airdrop of humanitarian aid as part of the “Operation Birds of Goodness'', which falls under the larger “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”. This operation was conducted in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and with the participation of France, Germany, and Italy.
These airdrop missions aim to deliver critical relief to areas that are inaccessible by land due to current field conditions. Each drop includes a variety of food items and urgent humanitarian supplies.
With today’s operation, the total amount of aid airdropped has exceeded 3,807 tonnes, comprising various food and relief materials designated to assist Palestinians in the most severely affected areas.
In addition, the UAE delivered 22 medical aid trucks today containing medicines and medical supplies, coordinated with the World Health Organisation (WHO), to support the healthcare sector and meet the basic needs of operational hospitals in Gaza.
The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian endeavors in support of the Palestinian people, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to humanitarian principles and its steadfast approach to standing by brotherly nations in times of crisis.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
More Stories From Middle East
-
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion37 minutes ago
-
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July1 hour ago
-
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation3 hours ago
-
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses 2025 in Fran ..11 hours ago
-
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain13 hours ago
-
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship in Al Ain14 hours ago
-
Seven more die from famine in Gaza as death toll reaches 16916 hours ago
-
World Breastfeeding Week: Invest in health systems, policies to benefit mums, babies18 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 60th airdrop of aid under Birds of Goodness Operation, delivers 22 medical trucks into ..19 hours ago
-
UAE Pro League announces final shortlists for 2024–25 Best Awards Ceremony19 hours ago