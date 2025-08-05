Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan on Tuesday, paid a visit to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan on Tuesday, paid a visit to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The deputy chairman was warmly received by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries held detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, regional developments, and ways to further strengthen mutual cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chairman Senate Syedal Khan said that Saudi Arabia is a sincere and time-tested friend of Pakistan, which has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times — whether during natural disasters like floods or in the wake of earthquakes. He emphasized that the relations between the two countries are based on religious harmony, cultural affinity, mutual trust, and brotherhood.

He further stated that Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan's economy through investment, while millions of Pakistanis working in the Kingdom are a vital source of valuable foreign exchange for the country.

He described overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia as a precious national asset.

Deputy Chairman Senate also highlighted that Saudi Arabia is the spiritual center for Muslims around the world, being home to the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. He reaffirmed that every Pakistani is ready to sacrifice their life for the security and sanctity of Saudi Arabia. He added that the friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is a matter of pride, and both countries have always supported each other’s stances on international forums.

On his part, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki stated that Saudi Arabia places great importance on its relations with Pakistan, and a strong bond of brotherhood, trust, and mutual respect exists between the two nations. He said the people of both brotherly countries enjoy exemplary relations, which continue to grow stronger with time.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Chairman Senate presented a bouquet to the Saudi Ambassador and expressed his best wishes for further strengthening of bilateral relations.