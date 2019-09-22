UrduPoint.com
UAE Flag On Soyuz FG Rocket

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) The Soyuz FG rocket today boasted with UAE flag and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center logo in preparation for September 25 mission.

The Soyuz FG, carrying the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, in which Hazzaa AlMansoori, the first Emirati astronaut, will launch to the International Space Station, is emblazoned with the logo of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the UAE flag along with the flags of Russia and America in preparation for the historic mission.

The Soyuz rocket was first launched in 1966, and the launch system was developed by Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation, Energia, and built by the Research and Production Development Center of Progress Rocket Space Centre in Samara, Russia.

The photo of the Soyuz FG rocket was taken from the Baikonur Cosmodrome facilities in Kazakhstan, where the three stages of the rocket are being assembled ahead of the launch.

