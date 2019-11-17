UrduPoint.com
UAE, France Launch Advanced Maritime Strategic Course At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The UAE and France today launched an advanced maritime strategic course at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, in the presence of naval commanders, naval officers, soldiers, experts and academics from the two countries.

In his opening speech, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, "This advanced maritime strategic training course is the result of a joint initiative by the chiefs of staff of the French Navy and the UAE to launch high-level maritime training for talented military officers.

"We asked the French Navy and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to work together to design the course, which will include speakers from both the university and the Ecole Navale school. The course will teach several interactive strategic topics.

"The turning point of this strategy will start in January 2020, with the opening of the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence - Abu Dhabi, which will host the first chair in artificial intelligence," he added.

Nusseibeh also reviewed the details of the course, stressing that intensive programmes will be launched during the next phase to enhance the stature of Sorbonne University in both Abu Dhabi and Paris, in terms of research related to maritime security, the marine environment and climate change.

Brigadier Abdullah Faraj Al Muhairbi, Representative of the UAE Navy, noted that the UAE’s cooperation with the French Navy is ideal and beneficial to both sides, in terms of exchanging knowledge, joint exercises and training programmes.

Amiral Christophe Prazuck i Admiral Christophe Prazuck, Chief of the French Naval Forces, said the course is the first in a series of specialist courses to be launched, in cooperation with the Sorbonne Abu Dhabi University, the Sorbonne University Paris and the UAE Navy.

"The course aims to monitor phenomena, such as the effects of climate change on seas and oceans, as well as tackle illegal immigration, fight terrorism and extremism, and maintain global peace and security," Prazuck said.

