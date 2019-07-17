UrduPoint.com
UAE, Gambia To Promote Economic And Investment Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) President Adama Barrow of the Republic of Gambia has expressed his country’s interest in promoting economic and investment cooperation with the United Arab Emirates.

This came during a meeting with Mohamed Helal Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamberof Commerce and Industry, at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Preident Barrow, during the meeting, commended the great cultural and urban development witnessed by the UAE in general and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular, expressing his interest in boosting bilateral cooperation to achieve the common interests of both sides.

The President of Gambia listened to a detailed explanation on the role the Abu Dhabi Chamber plays in regulating trade and industrial affairs in Abu Dhabi and increasing competitiveness by providing world-class services.

Al Muhairi highlighted the Abu Dhabi Chamber's to enhance economic and trade cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Gambia by briefing the business sector about all the available investment opportunities and the most important regulations and legislations which provide security and attract investors and businessmen from both countries.

For his part, President Barrow the Abu Dhabi Chamber's role in supporting the business environment and the private sector in Abu Dhabi. He also highlighted the readiness of his country to boost trade and investment cooperation between the two sides, especially that Gambia has become one of the investment promising countries considering its distinguished geographical location along with encouraging legislations and excellent services, which open the door wide open for Emirati businessmen to invest in Gambia.

Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Helal Mohammed Al Hamili, Deputy Directors General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber attended the meeting as well along with Fansu Bojang, Ambassador of Gambia to the UAE, and a number of Gambian ministers and officials.

