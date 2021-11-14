UrduPoint.com

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers Hold Tripartite Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a tripartite meeting with Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, and Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus.

During the meeting, which was held in Dubai, the parties discussed partnership and cooperation relations between the three countries and efforts to strengthen and develop them in various fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dendias and Christodoulides also reviewed issues of common interest, the situation in the region, along with regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and Greece, lauding the distinguished relations that bind the three countries and the continuous keenness to further develop these relations along with enhancing joint cooperation in all fields.

For their part, the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and Greece highlighted the importance of this tripartite meeting and its role in promoting frameworks of joint cooperation with the UAE to achieve the common interests of the three countries and their peoples.

