UAE hosts 11th meeting of IORA's CSO Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) The UAE hosted the 11th bi-annual Virtual Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), which kicked off on Tuesday and concluded today.

The meeting, chaired by Abdul Nasser Al Shaaly, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was led by the UAE, the IORA Chair for the 2019-2021 term.

The meeting’s agenda included reviewing IORA’s plans and the progress made by its action teams responsible in areas related to maritime safety and security, facilitating trade and investment, managing fisheries, disaster management, enhancing cooperation across tourism, culture, academia and technology, as well as women’s economic empowerment and the blue economy.

By hosting IORA’s meetings, the UAE aims to encourage cooperation between its member states and support the IORA Secretariat, to accelerate the achievement of IORA goals.

The will be the last meeting to be chaired by the UAE, with Bangladesh set to serve as IORA's Chair from 2021 to 2023.

The UAE joined IORA in 1999 and assumed its chairship on 7th November, 2019, during the association’s 19th ministerial meeting held in Abu Dhabi.

