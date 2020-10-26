UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to work together for a better world: Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, confirmed that he is pleased to join this celebration organised yesterday by World Government Summit in cooperation with United Nations, UN, on the occasion of the 75th celebration of the founding of this honourable international organisation in 1945.

He indicated that the achievements of the UN and its family of specialised agencies worldwide have been spectacular. "No one can deny that the work of the United Nations has been a tremendous force for good in our world," he said.

Sheikh Nahyan said this during his speech at the 75th celebration of the founding of the United Nations. He affirmed that the UAE has been presenting a message of peace, love, and a sincere call for coexistence to overcome differences and disagreements, since it was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with its various cultures, religions and ethnicities, so that the world faces all challenges towards progress, renaissance and prosperity for all peoples.

He said, "Along with the other members of the United Nations, we, in the UAE, applaud the devotion of the UN to addressing the most pressing issues around the world. Due to their excellent work, the world has experienced change that has carried us toward "a more secure world, a better world, a world of progress for all peoples," to quote the visionary words of the Nobel Laureate and distinguished UN official, Ralph Bunche, as these words, in my opinion, express our ambitions.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed also that UAE's people are healthier, better educated, more secure, and better equipped to take their place as global citizens and have enjoyed economic prosperity, longer more satisfying lives, and political stability. "The country looks forward to an even brighter future and stands with the UN to see these same benefits are realised throughout the world," he added.

He said, "Together, on the 75th annual day of the United Nations, we wholeheartedly reaffirm our conviction that we must all work together to create and preserve a world order that promotes hope, understanding, stability, cooperation, and prosperity. That is the promise embodied in the Preamble to the United Nations Charter, which commits member nations, (and I quote) 'to practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another as good neighbours'. I hope that we all can be true to the UN75 Declaration that calls for a "move from a climate of nationalism, conflict and injustice to a culture of multilateralism, peace, and security, for the good of all humankind."

He added that the Emirati society is characterised by noble human principles, such as principles of justice, equality, human rights and the rule of law, and it always seeks to listen respectfully to the ideas and opinions of others and to coexist with them, in fraternity, love and peace, which are the objectives of all the principles and charters on which the UN is based.