UAE Khalifa Foundation's Medicine Shipment Arrives In Yemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

UAE Khalifa Foundation's medicine shipment arrives in Yemen

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) An Emirati cargo ship carrying medicines and aid for the Yemeni people from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation arrived at the Aden port today, as part of the UAE's continuing humanitarian work in Yemen.

The medical shipment was presented to the National Drug Supply Centre of the Yemeni Ministry of Health and the medicines will be dispatched to hospitals in the liberated governorates.

