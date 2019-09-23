UAE largest donor to Yemeni people in 2019: UN

The United Arab Emirates is the largest donor for Yemeni people during the Humanitarian Response Plan from early 2019 through 23rd September 2019, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The United Arab Emirates is the largest donor for Yemeni people during the Humanitarian Response Plan from early 2019 through 23rd September 2019, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The UAE's humanitarian assistance delivered to the brotherly people of Yemen, since 2015 through September 23rd, 2019, amounted to AED21.70 billion (US$5.91), 37 percent of which - AED7.93 billion ($2.16 billion) - is humanitarian aid.

Developmental aid, including rehabilitation and reconstruction projects, accounted for 63 percent of the UAE's total aid, which amounts to AED13.

70 billion ($3.73 billion).

The assistance has covered 15 Primary sectors, including, inter alia, transportation, logistics, power generation & supplies, social and sanitary services, and support for individuals and civil society organisations, therefore covering all aspects of life in Yemen with the ultimate goal of restoring normalcy and re-establishing stability and development.