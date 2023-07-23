Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Egyptian President On July 23rd Revolution Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 03:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El Sisi on the anniversary of the 23rd of July Revolution.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President El Sisi and to Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid July Court

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

9 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

24 minutes ago
 ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

39 minutes ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

15 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

17 hours ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

17 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East