UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El Sisi on the anniversary of the 23rd of July Revolution.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President El Sisi and to Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

