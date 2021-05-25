UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Jordanian King On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan, on the occasion of the Independence Day of his country, which is marked on May 25th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to King Abdullah and to the Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence May

Recent Stories

The Performance King, realme 7i with 64 MP AI Quad ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 16 ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan produces first batch of 'PakVac' Covid-19 ..

9 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 16 ..

35 minutes ago

Kuala Lumpur trains collision leaves over 200 pass ..

43 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 92 more lives over last 24 hours i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.