UAE Leaders Congratulate King Salman On Saudi Crown Prince's Successful Surgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Crown Prince's successful surgery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the successful surgery undergone by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar congratulatory messages to the Saudi Crown Prince.

More Stories From Middle East

