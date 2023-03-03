UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to President Radev and Bulgarian premier Galab Donev.