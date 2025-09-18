Open Menu

WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:39 PM

wBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025

Ayesha Shafiq secures first position with an outstanding score of 1,152 marks

SAHIWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal has announced the results of the Intermediate Part-II Annual Examinations 2025.

A total of 43,249 candidates appeared in the exams, out of which 25,460 students were declared successful, recording an overall pass percentage of 58.88% this year.

According to the official results, Ayesha Shafiq secured the first position with an outstanding score of 1,152 marks. Usman Mehmood clinched second place with 1,151 marks, while Zunaira Tariq stood third with 1,150 marks. The board extended special congratulations to the top achievers for their remarkable performance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of BISE Sahiwal lauded the efforts of students, parents, and teachers, stating that this year’s results reflect hard work, parental prayers, and dedicated guidance from educators.

He emphasized the importance of modern education and nurturing creative skills, urging students to play an effective role in the progress and development of the country.

Board officials also announced that all successful candidates will be awarded certificates, while the top position holders will receive special prizes in recognition of their achievements.

Parents and teachers present on the occasion congratulated the students and expressed hope that they would continue their journey of success in higher education as well.

Related Topics

Education Sahiwal Progress BISE All From Top

Recent Stories

IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA c ..

IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman

3 seconds ago
 wBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Resul ..

WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025

1 minute ago
 UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for ..

UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..

10 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture

10 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

11 minutes ago
 Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Boa ..

Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025

41 minutes ago
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Champio ..

Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final

1 hour ago
 CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patan ..

CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces

1 hour ago
 Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recove ..

Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery

1 hour ago
 Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says ..

Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Isla ..

Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by ..

Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by beating UAE

3 hours ago

More Stories From Education