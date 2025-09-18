(@Abdulla99267510)

Ayesha Shafiq secures first position with an outstanding score of 1,152 marks

SAHIWAL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal has announced the results of the Intermediate Part-II Annual Examinations 2025.

A total of 43,249 candidates appeared in the exams, out of which 25,460 students were declared successful, recording an overall pass percentage of 58.88% this year.

According to the official results, Ayesha Shafiq secured the first position with an outstanding score of 1,152 marks. Usman Mehmood clinched second place with 1,151 marks, while Zunaira Tariq stood third with 1,150 marks. The board extended special congratulations to the top achievers for their remarkable performance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of BISE Sahiwal lauded the efforts of students, parents, and teachers, stating that this year’s results reflect hard work, parental prayers, and dedicated guidance from educators.

He emphasized the importance of modern education and nurturing creative skills, urging students to play an effective role in the progress and development of the country.

Board officials also announced that all successful candidates will be awarded certificates, while the top position holders will receive special prizes in recognition of their achievements.

Parents and teachers present on the occasion congratulated the students and expressed hope that they would continue their journey of success in higher education as well.