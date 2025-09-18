Open Menu

IHC Division Bench Suspends Verdict Removing PTA Chairman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Islamabad High Court’s division bench suspended the single-bench ruling, reinstating Maj Gen (R) Hafeez ur Rehman as PTA Chairman pending appeal.

Islamabad : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench has suspended the single-bench ruling that had removed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman, Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, from office.

The appeal was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Asif and Justice Inaam Amin Minhas. PTA Chairman’s counsel, Qasim Wadood, appeared before the court, along with the Additional Attorney General and other officials.

During the hearing, the counsel argued that a notice to the Attorney General was mandatory, and under Article 199 of the Constitution, the court could not decide on matters not explicitly sought in the petition. He further noted that the previous bench itself had acknowledged that the arguments were not fully concluded. Justice Muhammad Asif, however, remarked that ample opportunity had already been provided.

After arguments, the division bench suspended the earlier decision and restored Hafeez ur Rehman to his position as PTA Chairman.

It may be recalled that Hafeez ur Rehman had challenged the judgment issued by Justice Babar Sattar, who in a 99-page verdict declared his appointment unconstitutional and illegal. The ruling stated that his elevation from Member (Administration) to Chairman in May 2023 was not in accordance with law, and that the creation of the Member (Administration) post itself was outside the mandate of the Telecom Act.

The single-bench had further observed that amendments made to PTA’s appointment rules to accommodate the appointment were unconstitutional, terming the process arbitrary and contrary to transparency, fairness, and the rule of law.

