Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

(@Abdulla99267510)

DG Passports announced the years-long “bag lock” problem has been fully eliminated through modern technology and reforms.

Islamabad : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) The Directorate General of Passports has announced that the long-standing issue of “passport bag lock” faced by citizens in Pakistan and abroad has been completely resolved.

According to details, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain, visited the Passport Headquarters in Islamabad, where he inspected various sections and reviewed the passport production process.

Director General of Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, briefed the High Commissioner on the advanced technology and facilities being used in passport preparation. He also highlighted the services being provided to overseas Pakistanis, particularly online facilities.

Mustafa Jamal Qazi stated that the passport bag lock problem had troubled citizens for many years, but through modern measures and the use of technology, the issue has now been fully resolved. He termed the achievement a result of the department’s transparent and effective policies.

The Bangladeshi High Commissioner lauded Pakistan’s passport system, calling the elimination of bag lock in such a short time a remarkable accomplishment that reflects Pakistan’s modern and efficient system. He also expressed keen interest in the use of Artificial Intelligence in passport production and hoped for greater bilateral cooperation in the field of technology in the future.