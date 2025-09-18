Pakistan Resolves Global Passport Bag Lock Issue
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:46 PM
DG Passports announced the years-long “bag lock” problem has been fully eliminated through modern technology and reforms.
Islamabad : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) The Directorate General of Passports has announced that the long-standing issue of “passport bag lock” faced by citizens in Pakistan and abroad has been completely resolved.
According to details, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain, visited the Passport Headquarters in Islamabad, where he inspected various sections and reviewed the passport production process.
Director General of Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, briefed the High Commissioner on the advanced technology and facilities being used in passport preparation. He also highlighted the services being provided to overseas Pakistanis, particularly online facilities.
Mustafa Jamal Qazi stated that the passport bag lock problem had troubled citizens for many years, but through modern measures and the use of technology, the issue has now been fully resolved. He termed the achievement a result of the department’s transparent and effective policies.
The Bangladeshi High Commissioner lauded Pakistan’s passport system, calling the elimination of bag lock in such a short time a remarkable accomplishment that reflects Pakistan’s modern and efficient system. He also expressed keen interest in the use of Artificial Intelligence in passport production and hoped for greater bilateral cooperation in the field of technology in the future.
Recent Stories
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue37 seconds ago
-
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman7 minutes ago
-
Man guns down brother7 minutes ago
-
Police recover 45 phones via E-gadget App; 39 arrested7 minutes ago
-
PHP seized 22 vehicles,drivers arrested17 minutes ago
-
Interior minister lauds security forces for successful operation against Indian-Sponsored terrorists ..17 minutes ago
-
SCCI’s Mobile Medical Team Holds Relief Camp17 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison17 minutes ago
-
CM Pb Maryam Nawaz Sharif taking exemplary steps for public welfare,province’s development:17 minutes ago
-
28 power pilferers held17 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact17 minutes ago
-
AST treats over 15,000 flood victims27 minutes ago