Open Menu

Pakistan Resolves Global Passport Bag Lock Issue

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:46 PM

Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

DG Passports announced the years-long “bag lock” problem has been fully eliminated through modern technology and reforms.

Islamabad : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) The Directorate General of Passports has announced that the long-standing issue of “passport bag lock” faced by citizens in Pakistan and abroad has been completely resolved.

According to details, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Iqbal Hussain, visited the Passport Headquarters in Islamabad, where he inspected various sections and reviewed the passport production process.

Director General of Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, briefed the High Commissioner on the advanced technology and facilities being used in passport preparation. He also highlighted the services being provided to overseas Pakistanis, particularly online facilities.

Mustafa Jamal Qazi stated that the passport bag lock problem had troubled citizens for many years, but through modern measures and the use of technology, the issue has now been fully resolved. He termed the achievement a result of the department’s transparent and effective policies.

The Bangladeshi High Commissioner lauded Pakistan’s passport system, calling the elimination of bag lock in such a short time a remarkable accomplishment that reflects Pakistan’s modern and efficient system. He also expressed keen interest in the use of Artificial Intelligence in passport production and hoped for greater bilateral cooperation in the field of technology in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Bangladesh

Recent Stories

Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

37 seconds ago
 IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA c ..

IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman

7 minutes ago
 wBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Resul ..

WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025

8 minutes ago
 UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for ..

UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..

17 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture

17 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

17 minutes ago
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Boa ..

Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025

47 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Champio ..

Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final

1 hour ago
 CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patan ..

CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces

1 hour ago
 Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recove ..

Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery

2 hours ago
 Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says ..

Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Isla ..

Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan