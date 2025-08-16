Over 2.3m Citizens Benefit From Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 11:23 PM
Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz are actively engaged in delivering modern and digital policing services to citizens across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police Khidmat Marakaz are actively engaged in delivering modern and digital policing services to citizens across the province.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, more than 2.322 million citizens have availed
services from Khidmat Marakaz during the current year. Of these, 1.04 million citizens obtained
general police verifications, while over 563,000 acquired police character certificates.
Similarly, more than 257,000 citizens registered tenancy information, and over 111,000 received
medico-legal certificates.
Highlighting services for vulnerable groups, the spokesperson said that legal and social protection
was extended to 88,935 individuals while 29,358 citizens availed vehicle verifications.
Moreover, over 59,000 people registered loss of documents, 3,144 crime reports were filed,
and around 125,000 citizens obtained copies of FIRs.
The Marakaz also facilitated 41,403 employee registrations (ROPE) and 2,336 police verifications
for private employment. In addition, 57 cases of violence against women were formally registered.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar described Khidmat Marakaz as a flagship
public service delivery project, offering citizens access to policing services round-the-clock.
