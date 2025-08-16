Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister Of Higher Education Discuss Strategic Partnership

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, had a meeting on Saturday with Dr Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt at the ministry's office in the New Administrative Capital of Egypt.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan shared warm greetings from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He expressed pride in the strong ties between the UAE, especially Sharjah, and Egypt.

Sheikh Sultan highlighted how their successful collaboration in education and research is helping to advance higher education in both countries, benefiting their people and communities.

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah praised the work of the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for its efforts in establishing a branch of the University of Sharjah in Cairo.

He highlighted that the University of Sharjah is recognised as one of the top universities in the Arab world. The decision to open this branch in Egypt first was based on Egypt's strong reputation in education.

Dr Ashour warmly greeted Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed and highlighted the strong relationship between Egypt and the UAE. He shared Egypt's hope to deepen this connection by enhancing collaboration in education and research between the two countries.

He emphasised how crucial it is to support collaboration in academics and research between educational institutions in Egypt and the UAE.

He emphasised the need to enhance communication between the two nations to foster more opportunities for scientific collaboration.

These efforts aim to meet the needs of both countries and help develop skills and knowledge in their people.

The two sides talked about how to improve collaboration between the University of Sharjah and universities in Egypt. They explored ways to share knowledge and teachers, as well as ideas for creating joint programs that benefit students and meet the needs of the job market.

They talked about creating opportunities for students to visit between the University of Sharjah and universities in Egypt. These visits would allow students to explore different educational programs and participate in various academic and cultural activities. This collaboration aims to enrich their learning and personal growth by providing diverse experiences.

He and the minister discussed ways to collaborate more closely in scientific research. They suggested ideas like starting joint research projects and holding special conferences and workshops. These activities aim to promote new ideas and knowledge, addressing challenges facing society and science.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, legal advisor for Sharjah government and Member of the board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; and Dr Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Advisor to the President of the University of Sharjah.

From the Egyptian side, Dr Abdul Wahab Ezzat, Secretary of the Private Universities Council; Dr Mohamed Al Sharqawi, Assistant Minister for Policies and Economic Affairs; and Dr Adel Abdel Ghaffar, Media Advisor and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

