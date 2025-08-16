European Leaders Welcome President Trump’s Efforts To End War In Ukraine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) European leaders today welcomed US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska yesterday.
In a joint statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, António Costa, President of the European Council, and President of the European Commission von der Leyen, it was stated that the next step should be additional talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, paving the way for a trilateral summit with European support.
The leaders emphasised that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. They welcomed President Trump’s statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees.
They also reaffirmed that European support for Ukraine will continue, affirming their commitment to maintain sanctions and other economic measures against Russia as long as the fighting persists, with the goal of securing a just and lasting peace that upholds the vital security interests of both Ukraine and Europe.
Recent Stories
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
More Stories From Middle East
-
European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine2 minutes ago
-
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students32 minutes ago
-
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers47 minutes ago
-
UAE rescue team intensifying field operations to extinguish forest fires in Albania3 hours ago
-
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday4 hours ago
-
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain4 hours ago
-
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on October 245 hours ago
-
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza5 hours ago
-
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods5 hours ago
-
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'6 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival15 hours ago
-
US-Russia summit begins in Alaska15 hours ago