Open Menu

European Leaders Welcome President Trump’s Efforts To End War In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) European leaders today welcomed US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska yesterday.

In a joint statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, António Costa, President of the European Council, and President of the European Commission von der Leyen, it was stated that the next step should be additional talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, paving the way for a trilateral summit with European support.

The leaders emphasised that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. They welcomed President Trump’s statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees.

They also reaffirmed that European support for Ukraine will continue, affirming their commitment to maintain sanctions and other economic measures against Russia as long as the fighting persists, with the goal of securing a just and lasting peace that upholds the vital security interests of both Ukraine and Europe.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe German Trump Vladimir Putin Poland Finland

Recent Stories

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

32 minutes ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

47 minutes ago
 Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

4 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

4 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

5 hours ago
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

5 hours ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East