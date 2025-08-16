Legal action initiated against University Town Scheme

The Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, conducted a comprehensive visit to the University Town Housing Scheme and announced an immediate ban on the sale and purchase of plots and files in this society due to serious issues related to incomplete and unauthorized development

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, conducted a comprehensive visit to the University Town Housing Scheme and announced an immediate ban on the sale and purchase of plots and files in this society due to serious issues related to incomplete and unauthorized development.

The inspection, covering Blocks A, B, C, E and F, revealed multiple violations, including the absence of a proper services design approval from RDA, despite ongoing development and sale of plots to the public.

The DG RDA expressed serious concerns over deteriorated infrastructure, such as unpaved main roads, widespread encroachments, main entrance gate and the neglected condition of Aziz Khan Road.

During the visit, a high-level meeting was held in which residents and complainants highlighted civic issues, including snake and mosquito infestations, water, lack of street carpeting, low-voltage electricity, open manholes, unsafe wiring, long grass posing dengue threats, and a malfunctioning sewage system.

The DG RDA Kinza Murtaza assured residents and allottees that RDA is fully committed to addressing all these issues. She directed the immediate demarcation and recovery of amenity plots, including those allocated for mosques, playgrounds, parks, and schools, from the developer. Additionally, she directed that the Layout Plan (LoP) be cleared of all encroachments.

She said no new or revised LoP will be issued to the sponsor. Legal action, including arrest and disqualification of the developer, will be considered as per the law.

The key stakeholders, representatives of the residents, the core committee, RDA team, including the Director of Estate Management, Director of Engineering, Director of MP&TE, Deputy Director PR, Assistant Director Planning, Inspector Planning, and others, were present in the meeting.

The RDA reiterates its dedication to protecting the rights of citizens and ensuring all housing schemes operate strictly within approved legal frameworks.