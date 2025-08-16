CDA Halfway Through Major Anti-encroachment Srive On GT Road Tarnol
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 11:18 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has cleared half of the 16-kilometer stretch of GT Road Tarnol in its ongoing anti-encroachment operation, demolishing dozens of illegal structures and arresting violators in a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has cleared half of the 16-kilometer stretch of GT Road Tarnol in its ongoing anti-encroachment operation, demolishing dozens of illegal structures and arresting violators in a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience.
The drive, carried out on the directions of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, is being supervised by Deputy Director General (Enforcement) and Director DMA, Dr Anam Fatima, with support from the Islamabad Administration.
During Saturday’s operation on the segment between Total petrol Pump and Zarkon Plaza, CDA enforcement teams demolished 40 illegal structures, including nine shops, seven washrooms, five boundary walls, two shades, and 17 directional boards. Authorities also sealed eight shops and arrested nine individuals for encroachment violations.
In addition, enforcement staff removed temporary setups, machinery, and containers that had been obstructing the road. Two security cabins and a dismantled lifter machine were shifted to the CDA Enforcement Store, while dozens of containers and cabins were damaged at the site.
Two truckloads of dismantled material were also taken into custody.
According to CDA officials, significant progress has already been made: “We have cleared about 8 kilometers of the 16-kilometer road, which means we are halfway through the operation,” a CDA spokesperson told APP.
“From Zarkon Plaza to Total Pump, nearly 90 percent clearance has been achieved on both sides, while the stretch between Sarai Harbooza bus stop and Railway Phatak is fully clear on one side.”
The Authority has set a deadline of August 21, 2025, to complete the entire operation.
Officials say the campaign aims not only to restore the original width of GT Road Tarnol but also to improve traffic flow and enhance safety for commuters.
Encroachments on major arteries like GT Road have long been a source of congestion, delays, and accidents, prompting repeated calls from residents and commuters for firm action. By clearing the road, the CDA hopes to provide relief to thousands of daily travelers.
“The operation will be completed within the set timeline, and no illegal structure will be allowed to remain,” the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
CDA halfway through major anti-encroachment srive on GT Road Tarnol
CDA to intensify crackdown on illegal housing societies in Islamabad
AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country
UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances
Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA halfway through major anti-encroachment srive on GT Road Tarnol4 minutes ago
-
CDA to intensify crackdown on illegal housing societies in Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq34 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot34 minutes ago
-
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas34 minutes ago
-
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country34 minutes ago
-
3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles34 minutes ago
-
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances34 minutes ago
-
Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry34 minutes ago
-
Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minister’s Coordinator o ..34 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif overseeing rescue, relief operations in flood affected areas34 minutes ago
-
Coordination committee formed to ensure interrupted supply of sugar34 minutes ago