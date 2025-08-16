Police conduct 447 combing operations, 42 held

Punjab police intensified search, sweep, and combing operations across the province, including the city , to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Punjab police intensified search, sweep, and combing operations across the province, including the city , to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, 447 combing operations were conducted in the

last 24 hours. During these operations, more than 13,660 individuals were checked, and 42 suspicious

persons were taken into custody.

The spokesperson said that 25 search and sweep operations were carried out, during which

over 2,830 individuals were interrogated and two suspects were detained.

The police also

arrested 322 proclaimed offenders wanted in heinous crimes, 141 court absconders, and 92

habitual criminals. A significant quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition was recovered

from their possession.

In separate actions, six offenders were brought to justice, while nine criminals were arrested

in injured condition during encounters.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that search, sweep, and combing

operations will continue with full force to bring anti-state and criminal elements under

the law.