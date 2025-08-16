CDA To Intensify Crackdown On Illegal Housing Societies In Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to step up its campaign against illegal housing societies and unauthorized constructions in Islamabad, warning that strict action will be taken against violators.
The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday.
Chairman Randhawa made it clear that the Authority would show “no leniency towards violators” and that operations to remove encroachments and demolish illegal structures would continue without interruption.
“The protection of Islamabad’s planned development is a top priority,” he said, emphasizing the need to safeguard public land from unregulated construction.
The mushroom growth of unauthorized housing societies has long been a challenge in the Federal capital, often resulting in disputes over land ownership, poor infrastructure, and environmental degradation.
The CDA has previously launched multiple operations against such schemes but is now moving to intensify monitoring and enforcement.
While the crackdown remained a central focus, the meeting also reviewed other development priorities.
Plans to expand green zones and convert the CDA nursery into a “Gardenia Hub” were discussed as part of wider beautification efforts.
Officials also approved a comprehensive water supply improvement strategy, including the rehabilitation of pipelines and conservation of underground reserves.
Environmental protection was highlighted through a citywide tree plantation campaign, with CDA committing to plant trees in parks and public spaces where long-term care can be ensured.
Chairman Randhawa concluded the meeting by urging citizens to cooperate with the Authority. “We are committed to making Islamabad a clean, beautiful, and well-developed city, but public support is essential in achieving this,” he added.
The meeting, held at CDA headquarters, was attended by senior officials, including Member Admin and Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning Dr Khalid Hafiz, and Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch.
