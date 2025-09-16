UAE Gender Balance Council holds first meeting under new formation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The UAE Gender Balance Council convened its first meeting under its newly approved formation, following the recent decision of the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. Marking the start of a new phase of achievement, the meeting reaffirms the Council’s commitment to advancing gender balance across all sectors of the nation and enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness.

The UAE Cabinet resolution, issued last month, strengthens the Council’s mandate and broadens its scope of work, enabling it to expand its strategic influence through the development of legislative and regulatory frameworks that support gender balance in both the public and private sectors. These enhancements are aligned with the UAE’s national priorities and future vision, reinforcing the country’s standing in key global indices.

As part of the decision, the Cabinet also approved the re-formation of the UAE Gender Balance Council under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid said, “With renewed mission and structure, we aim to build on past achievements and inspire transformative change that strengthens gender balance across all areas of life. Guided by the vision of our leadership, we are committed to creating sustainable impact. The UAE’s ambition is not limited to advancing opportunities locally, but also to shaping regional and global progress that benefits generations to come, ensuring thriving societies and sustainable economies rooted in inclusion, diversity, and equal participation.”

The new council consists of: Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy; Omar Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union; Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood; Faisal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources; Hanan Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre; Khalid Al Harmoudi, Assistant Secretary-General for Cabinet Affairs; Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Family; Ahmed Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Market Policy at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; and Mouza Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council.

Chaired by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, the meeting reviewed the recent Cabinet resolutions on the Council’s reorganisation and new structure, along with its revised charter and expanded responsibilities.

Members also discussed the Council’s achievements between October 2024 and September 2025, and explored forward-looking initiatives to strengthen the UAE’s position in global reports and rankings. These include advancing legislative and institutional reforms, deepening collaboration with federal entities and the private sector, and fostering an enabling environment for gender balance nationwide. Members shared their plans to support the Council’s efforts to advance gender balance and agreed on priority focus areas to further enhance the country’s global competitiveness.

Mona Al Marri said, “This meeting lays the foundation for a new chapter in the Council’s successful journey. By aligning our work with the revised charter and Cabinet directives, and leveraging the diverse expertise of our members within the new structure, we reinforce governance, coordination, and collaboration as the pillars of impactful progress. Our commitment is to ensure the UAE remains at the forefront of global efforts to achieve gender balance.”

She emphasised that the Council will intensify its efforts to advance its strategic mission by shaping supportive policies, fostering innovation, and strengthening partnerships with both local and international stakeholders.

Mouza Al Suwaidi added,“The updated governance model provides us with the tools to sustain progress and deliver measurable impact. By strengthening national coordination, improving evidence-based reporting, and deepening global engagement, the Council will ensure that every initiative delivers tangible results, while cementing the UAE’s status as a role model for gender balance regionally and globally.”

The Council is set to achieve greater progress in the coming period through its refreshed governance framework and new organizational structure, which enable stronger coordination with ministries and federal entities, ensure comprehensive policy development, and advance evidence-based reporting with improved data and measurement tools. At the same time, the Council will expand its international partnerships, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in gender balance and as a proactive contributor to international dialogue.