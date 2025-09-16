One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter

The police have arrested one dacoit while his four accomplices managed to escape from the scene after an encounter in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The police have arrested one dacoit while his four accomplices managed to escape from the scene after an encounter in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Incharge CCD Lyallpur Division Inspector Siddique Cheema on a tip-off conducted raid near Baba Beri Wala Darbar to arrest some criminals involved in dacoity cum murder cases.

Seeing the police, the accused opened indiscriminate firing. The police also returned fire in self-defense and during this encounter, one of the outlaws received serious injuries due to bullets fired by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground.

The police arrested the injured outlaw and shifted him to hospital for treatment while his four accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The arrested accused was identified as Naeem Yaqoob resident of Usman Abad and he was wanted to the police in 30 cases of dacoity, robbery, illicit weapon holding and others.

A special police team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, spokesman added.