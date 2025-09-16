Four Burglars Arrested With Stolen Property Of Rs.9.8m: SP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:28 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The police claimed to have arrested four accused within 24 hours after burglary worth Rs.9.8 million and recovered stolen property from their possession.
Addressing a press conference in his office here on Tuesday night, SP Lyallpur Division Malik Abid Zafar said that the police had received complaint that some unidentified accused looted a shop near Jafri Broast and looted cash, gold, Saudi Riyals and laptop.
After receiving complaint, Kotwali police started investigation on modern scientific lines and traced four accused including Umar Khalil, Abrar, Muaz and Sufian.
The police later conducted a successful raid and nabbed the accused within 24 hours after the burglary.
The police also recovered stolen property worth Rs.9.8 million from their possession while further proceeding against them is under progress, he added.
