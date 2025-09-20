Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Nepal On Constitution Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 01:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Ramchandra Paudel of Nepal on the occasion of his country's Constitution Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Paudel and to Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

