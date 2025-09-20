UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, stability

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates is leveraging its international relationships and diplomatic presence to help resolve global crises, aligning with a foreign policy that champions dialogue and joint action to foster peace and stability.

As the world marks the International Day of Peace on 21st September, the UAE is increasingly recognised as a trusted mediator in regional and global disputes, building bridges of cooperation and advancing prosperity.

In 2025, the UAE intensified efforts to defuse conflicts, particularly the war in Gaza. At an Arab League ministerial meeting on 4th September, it called for stronger international action to end Israeli aggression, deliver unhindered humanitarian aid, halt the deterioration in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and curb settler violence. The UAE urged collective international efforts to secure Palestinian rights and achieve a two-state solution.

The UAE, alongside Arab and Islamic states, condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval of the so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank, calling it a blatant violation of international law. It also welcomed countries that recognised the State of Palestine, reflecting growing international support.

Through its “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", the UAE has delivered 90,000 tonnes of aid worth $1.8 billion to Palestinians up to 14th September.

On 14th February 2025, the UAE, Ethiopia, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development held a “High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan” in Addis Ababa. The UAE pledged an additional $200 million for humanitarian efforts in Sudan, bringing its total aid to $600.4 million since April 2023, and $3.5 billion over the past decade.

The UAE participated in the joint launch by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Sudan and the Regional Refugee Response Plan for Sudan.

As a major humanitarian donor to North Africa, the UAE also joined the European Union’s third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) on Sudan in Brussels.

On 13th September, the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United States issued a joint statement warning that Sudan's war has provoked the world's worst humanitarian crisis and poses grave risks to regional peace and security. The statement stressed that Sudan’s sovereignty and unity are essential and that no military solution is viable.

At a Paris conference in February, the UAE reaffirmed its support for Syria's independence and territorial integrity, and for a stable, unified nation.

In May, the UAE welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement to lift sanctions on Syria, considering it a significant step toward development and prosperity. In July, it supported the ceasefire in Suwayda Governorate, and in September, it welcomed the Syrian government's adoption of a roadmap to resolve the crisis.

The UAE condemned Israeli airstrikes in Syria, calling them violations of sovereignty and regional stability.

Mediation efforts led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan culminated in a joint declaration signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington last August, permanently ending hostilities, establishing full diplomatic and trade relations, and upholding mutual respect for sovereignty.

In July, the UAE hosted a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia to discuss bilateral relations, build confidence and enhance regional stability.

Following military escalation last May, the UAE stressed that dialogue is the only path to resolving disputes. It urged both countries to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further actions that could threaten regional and international peace.

On 10th May, the UAE welcomed the ceasefire declaration between the two countries.

In June, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed led intensive efforts to contain and halt the repercussions of the Israeli military strike on Iran last June, expressing the UAE's solidarity with Iran and its people.

The UAE joined a statement issued by Arab and Islamic states condemning the Israeli attacks on Iran, as well as any actions that contravene international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, while emphasising the necessity of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, adhering to the principles of good neighbourliness, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

It welcomed the 24th June ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel as a step towards stability.

The UAE swiftly expressed solidarity with Qatar following the Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base on 23rd June, and the subsequent Israeli strikes on Qatar. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed this support in calls with H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and during visits to Doha, Manama, and Muscat in September.

The UAE affirmed its full support for all measures taken by Qatar to preserve its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation to the extraordinary Gulf and Arab-Islamic summits hosted by Qatar to address the Israeli aggression.

The UAE called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities to deter Israel and halt its barbaric attacks. It also warned of the extremely serious repercussions of such indiscriminate assaults on regional and international peace and security.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned and denounced the hostile statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Qatar. It reaffirmed that the security and stability of Qatar is an integral part of the security and stability of the GCC states.

It also summoned the Israeli Deputy Head of Mission and condemned the blatant attack and hostile statements against Qatar.

Last February, the UAE condemned the reprehensible and provocative statements made by Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressing that Saudi sovereignty is an inviolable ‘red line’.

Throughout 2025, the UAE pursued efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine and mitigate its humanitarian toll. Its mediation facilitated 17 prisoner exchanges, leading to the release of 4,641 detainees, reflecting the trust both parties place in the UAE as a reliable mediator.