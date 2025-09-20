Open Menu

Pakistan Team Admits Batting Failures Ahead Of India Clash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:09 PM

Ahead of the Asia Cup Super Four stage, Pakistan players admitted batting shortcomings in a team meeting and vowed improved performance, with coach Mike Hesson expressing full confidence

Dubai: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20,2025) Ahead of Sunday’s much-anticipated Pakistan-India encounter, the national cricket team held an important meeting in which players openly admitted their batting shortcomings.

According to sources, during the team meeting, every player shared their views and candidly accepted failures in batting.

Players acknowledged the importance of rotating strike to maintain momentum, while bowlers admitted that conditions have been somewhat challenging for batters.

Sources further revealed that players assured the team management of a stronger performance in the Super Four stage. Head coach Mike Hesson also expressed complete confidence in the squad.

It Is noteworthy that Pakistan has won two out of three matches in the Asia Cup so far, with the only defeat coming against India. However, throughout the tournament, the national batters have struggled to deliver consistent performances.

