Pakistan Team Admits Batting Failures Ahead Of India Clash
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:09 PM
Ahead of the Asia Cup Super Four stage, Pakistan players admitted batting shortcomings in a team meeting and vowed improved performance, with coach Mike Hesson expressing full confidence
Dubai: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20,2025) Ahead of Sunday’s much-anticipated Pakistan-India encounter, the national cricket team held an important meeting in which players openly admitted their batting shortcomings.
According to sources, during the team meeting, every player shared their views and candidly accepted failures in batting.
Players acknowledged the importance of rotating strike to maintain momentum, while bowlers admitted that conditions have been somewhat challenging for batters.
Sources further revealed that players assured the team management of a stronger performance in the Super Four stage. Head coach Mike Hesson also expressed complete confidence in the squad.
It Is noteworthy that Pakistan has won two out of three matches in the Asia Cup so far, with the only defeat coming against India. However, throughout the tournament, the national batters have struggled to deliver consistent performances.
Recent Stories
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia
UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia
UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Georgian Dream Party
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash1 minute ago
-
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage12 hours ago
-
Pakistan defeat Maldives to secure semifinal spot18 hours ago
-
RISJA Inter-Media Cricket Tournament rolls into action18 hours ago
-
PMYP-Qalandars cricket trials spark massive youth participation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa18 hours ago
-
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship20 hours ago
-
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav21 hours ago
-
Syed Azhar Ali selected as voting delegate22 hours ago
-
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controversy23 hours ago
-
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final2 days ago
-
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha2 days ago
-
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE2 days ago