FBR To Take Action Against Social Media Display Of Wealth

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:48 PM

FBR to audit 100,000 wealthy individuals flaunting luxury lifestyles on social media, with focus on lavish wedding spenders and non-filers.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20,2025) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to take action against individuals flaunting their wealth on social media.

According to sources, data of hundreds of thousands of such individuals has been collected, with the first phase targeting audits of 100,000 affluent people.

Authorities will also proceed against non-filers who spend extravagantly on weddings. Those wearing suits worth $20,000 at wedding functions, or showcasing luxury houses, cars, and jewelry, will be required to declare their sources of income.

Sources added that the FBR will compare last year’s tax returns with those filed this year to detect discrepancies

